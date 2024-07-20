Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 158 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. BTIG Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.