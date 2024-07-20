Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

