Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $77.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

