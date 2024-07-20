Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $164.10 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

