Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11,270.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.