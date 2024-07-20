Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

