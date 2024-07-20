Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

