Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $237,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,167,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,912,000 after buying an additional 110,956 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,241,000 after buying an additional 80,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ChampionX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CHX opened at $35.09 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

