Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 136,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.