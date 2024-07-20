Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 439,479 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

