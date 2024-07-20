Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,514 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,357 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

