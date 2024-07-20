Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.53 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

