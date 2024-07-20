Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

