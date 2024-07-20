Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,963,000 after buying an additional 224,111 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after buying an additional 357,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.