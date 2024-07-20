Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

SNA opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.52. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

