Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferguson by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after purchasing an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1 %

FERG stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

