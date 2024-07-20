Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AppLovin by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,003,000 after buying an additional 503,998 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

