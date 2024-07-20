Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

