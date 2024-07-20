bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of bluebird bio worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

BLUE opened at $1.05 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Get Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

About bluebird bio

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.