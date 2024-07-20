bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of bluebird bio worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
BLUE opened at $1.05 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.81.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
