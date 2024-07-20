BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.10

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.10 and traded as low as C$29.85. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 2,845 shares traded.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.02.

