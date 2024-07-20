BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $451.50

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $451.50, but opened at $468.64. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $458.57, with a volume of 188,971 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.42 and a 200-day moving average of $342.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

