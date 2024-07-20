BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,066 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

TRGP opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

