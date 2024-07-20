BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,316 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $289.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.