BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 2,512 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99.

Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

