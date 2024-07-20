BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 5,349 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $169.16 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

