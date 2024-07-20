BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 5,427 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $108.62 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

