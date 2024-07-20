BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 197,383 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 168.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,406 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 152.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,211,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

