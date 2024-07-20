BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $134.57 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

