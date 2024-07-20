BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 219 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

