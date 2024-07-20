BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

