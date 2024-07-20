BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $77,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $796.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $850.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

