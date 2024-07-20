BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.76 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,320 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CLF opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

