BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $152.61 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

