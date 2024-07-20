BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after buying an additional 267,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,572,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

