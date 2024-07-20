BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $808.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $795.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.