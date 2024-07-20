BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.06 Million Position in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,787 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.39% of Shimmick worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 1st quarter worth about $3,243,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHIM shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shimmick Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIM opened at $4.05 on Friday. Shimmick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shimmick Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

