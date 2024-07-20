BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.25 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 228.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 43,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,186,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,826,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

