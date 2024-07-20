BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

