BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Stericycle worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $756,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.