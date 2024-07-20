BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.71 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

