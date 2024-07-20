BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.72 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

