BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4 %

UHS opened at $180.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.