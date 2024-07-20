BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.03, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.