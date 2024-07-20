BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,722,000 after purchasing an additional 480,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

