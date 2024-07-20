BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $2.18 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

