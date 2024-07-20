BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.23 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.