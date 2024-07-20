BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

