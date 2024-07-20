BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 29,642 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.