BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 39,150 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 301.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 117.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 118,142 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

