BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 4,749 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 21,054 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 231.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 36.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

